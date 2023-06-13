Rox Sweep the Border Cats in Thunder Bay

June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (11-5) took the road series sweep against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (6-8), with a 12-10 final score, Tuesday, June 13th. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit among the top teams in the division.

The winning pitcher for St. Cloud was Tommy Gross. Gross came in relief for the Rox, putting down the Border Cats over the final 2.0 innings. Gross tallied two strikeouts en route to the 1stwin of his Rox career.

Jackson Hauge had another impactful day at the dish with three hits and four RBI, scoring once. Hauge had a two RBI single in St. Cloud's five-run 8thinning rally. Weber Neels continues to play well, with two hits, scoring once and batting a run in. Neels moved his season RBI total to 14 in the win. John Nett gave the Rox constant baserunning, reaching base four times and scoring three times. Nett moved his season total for runs scored to 10 in just seven games. Nett also plated the game-winning runs in the top on the 9thinning.

Ryan Chmielewski was St. Cloud's starter for game two, his third of the season. Chmielewski lasted 5.1 innings, striking out one batter and walking none. Chmielewski put the Border Cats down in order twice, in the 2ndand 5thinnings. Garrett Mclaughlin came in relief of Chmielewski, throwing 0.2 innings, giving up no runs. Evan Esch got the Rox through the 7thinning, striking out two batters in relief.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is John Nett!

The Rox head back on the road against the La Crosse Loggers, Thursday, June 15thfor a 6:35 am first pitch. The Rox return to the Rock Pile Saturday, June 17th, for a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks. The 17this National Mascot Day! Come watch mascots of all kinds and from all over compete in the Mascot Olympics! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.