Jackrabbits Run Away from Battle Jacks 11-4, Take Game 1 of Series

Kokomo, IN - After tying the game in the top of the sixth inning, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks had no answer for the Kokomo Jackrabbits' seven unanswered runs, losing, 11-4, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

On a blustery and uncharacteristically cool day in Kokomo, the Jackrabbits started off the game by taking a, 4-0, lead through the first five innings. The Battle Jacks responded with a four-run top of the 6th inning where players on the team made a multitude of big plays.

Fisher Pyatt (Central Arizona College) drove in Kyle Ratliff (SIUE) on an RBI double. Pyatt would later score on a Blake Mcrae (Eastern Michigan) infield single that fell in between a trio of Kokomo defenders who had a miscommunication. Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan) then scored on a passed ball by the Jackrabbits' catcher. Lastly, Mcrae scored on an RBI double to right field by Nikolas Clark (Davenport) to tie the game, 4-4.

The wheels fell off for the Battle Jacks in the bottom of the sixth when the Jackrabbits superseded Battle Creek's four run inning with a five-run inning to take a commanding lead. Kokomo added two extra insurance runs in a methodical bottom of the 8th inning en route to an, 11-4, win.

The biggest positive for the Battle Jacks in this game was their ability to hit doubles. Of the six hits that Battle Creek amassed, five of them were doubles, including three lead off doubles to start innings. Unfortunately for the Battle Jacks, their Achilles heel early on was the inability to drive in runs in scoring position. Although Battle Creek would eventually have a one inning breakthrough in the 6th, Battle Creek left runs on the board early that could have aided them when Kokomo was on their run.

The Battle Jacks (5-10) will match up against the Jackrabbits (7-8) at 7:05 on Tuesday.

