Comeback 'Fish Prevail 7-6 in 13-Inning Marathon

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish came out victorious with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field Monday night.

Kenosha managed to tally five runs in the final four frames to defeat the 2022 Northwoods League Champs. With the win, they've won two of their last three games and improve to 2-0 in games that go past the ninth inning

Kalamazoo has now dropped three games in a row.

Bobby Atkinson (Heartland Community College) led the Kingfish bats; the lefty sent a solo shot to the opposite field in the eighth inning to tie things up at two run a piece. He finished his day 2-for-6 with the one long ball and a pair of runs.

Gabe Springer (Stanford University) had the best day of any Growler at the plate. He went 2-for-6 with two runs and two runs batted in.

Eckerd College's very own Tucker Shalley (2-0) got the win for Kenosha, as he gave up four earned runs (two earned) on three hits in four innings of work. Shalley also struck out one batter in his longest relief effort of the season.

Grand Valley State University hurler Sam Leck (0-1) got the loss for Kalamazoo. Leck relinquished three runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts in the final three innings.

With the win, the Kingfish (7-8) sit in a three-way tie with the Growlers (7-8) and Kokomo Jackrabbits (7-8) in the Great Lakes East.

The boys in baby blue will try to win their first series of the season when they face off with Kalamazoo in a rematch at 5:35 PM CST tomorrow.

