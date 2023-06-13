Wausau Unable to Hold Lead, Get Swept by Green Bay
June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, Wis. - Holding a 4-2 lead after seven innings was not enough for Wausau to avoid a sweep Tuesday night at Athletic Park, as Green Bay added four late runs to win 6-4.
Trailing 1-0, the Woodchucks would score their first run of the game in the second off a single by Matt Del Sol (Grayson College (TX)), allowing Travis Lutz (Bradley) to run home.
A two spot in the seventh after trailing 2-1 seemed like it could be enough to put the Woodchucks over the edge, but Green Bay's (9-7) three in the eighth and one in the ninth was all they needed.
Wausau (9-7) threatened with runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth but would not add a run.
Key Moments:
Outfielder Colby Wallace (Cal State - Fullerton) had himself a quality first game as a Woodchuck, going 2/5 with two doubles and two runs scored.
Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) hit a fly ball to deep center field in the seventh that was dropped by Rocker centerfielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton), scoring two runs.
Up Next:
The Woodchucks will be back at Athletic Park on Thursday, where they will face the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. and it will be vintage video game night.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
