Bismarck Buries Mud Puppies 13-3, Splits Four-Game Series
June 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
After falling in game three of the series, the Bismarck Larks were able to spoil the finale of the four-game set against the Mud Puppies. The Larks scored in six of the eight innings they appeared at the plate to rout the Mud Puppies. The final score was 13-3.
In the first, Larks first basemen Luc Stuka (California State Northridge) welcomed himself to Bismarck in a loud way, hitting a three-run homer for his first hit as a Lark, making it 3-0. For the first time all series, the Larks would score before the Mud Puppies. Stuka's home run would go down as the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.
The Larks would keep the offense going in the second. Jackson Beaman (Mizzou) hit an RBI single with two outs to extend the Larks' lead to 4-0. Then, in the third, Brayden Koenig (Cumberland) secured his first extra-base hit of the year with an RBI double to score Dylan Perry (Monmouth), making it 5-0.
In the fourth, the Larks explode for four. Kai Hori (New Orleans) started the hit parade with a one-out two-bagger, and he would come around to score on a Stuka base hit. After Trenton Rowan (Seward County) hit into an RBI fielder's choice and Luke Hammond (Xavier) singled, Perry scored both of them with a two-RBI double to blow it open and make it 9-0. The Larks would tack on three more in the fifth, after Rowan stepped up with the bags juiced and cleared the bases thanks to an error by the Minnesota left fielder. It was 12-0 heading to the sixth.
The Mud Puppies would score in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, thanks to RBIs from Carson Hake (North Dakota State), AJ Carter (San Mateo), and Chayton Fischer (Minnesota State Mankato). Still, it wouldn't be close to enough, as Dylan Perry pushed the lead back to ten thanks to his first home run of the year. The Larks would win 13-3 and move back to .500 at 8-8.
On the bump, Alec Danen (Viterbo) looked phenomenal once again, getting his third win in three starts; he is now tied for the NWL lead. He went 6.2 innings, giving up just 2 earned runs on 4 hits. He struck out six. Ethan Sannes (Augustana) picked up the loss. In the ninth, Ryan Bourassa shut the door, striking out the side and throwing the last pitch of the game at 96 mph, which was good for the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game.
The Larks have a day off Wednesday before hitting the road to Willamr to face the first-place Stingers, who swept them earlier in the year. They then will go to St. Cloud to face the Rox. The four-game road trip starts on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2023
- Rafters Dominate the Chinooks, Move up to First in the Great Lakes West Division - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Bismarck Buries Mud Puppies 13-3, Splits Four-Game Series - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Win Third Straight After Late Rally to Beat Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Lakeshore Swept by Wisconsin Rapids in Fourth Straight Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Pit Spitters Snap Winning Streak - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Madison Falls Behind in 4th, Unable to Generate Offense - Madison Mallards
- Kevin Fitzer Clutch Homer Completes Comeback, Stingers Defeat MoonDogs 8-7 for Seven Straight Wins - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Win Third Straight After Late Rally to Beat Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Snap Losing Skid, Defeat Duluth 8-4 - Rochester Honkers
- Huskies Lose 8-4, Win Streak Ends at 4 - Duluth Huskies
- Wausau Unable to Hold Lead, Get Swept by Green Bay - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dogs Get Stung In The 9th - Mankato MoonDogs
- Game 2 of the Battle Jacks-Jackrabbits Series Postponed - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Battle Jacks and MCCU Host Free Community Tailgate on June 24th - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rox Sweep the Border Cats in Thunder Bay - St. Cloud Rox
- Minot Hot Tots Thank Military Men and Women - Minot Hot Tots
- 13-Inning Ballgame Goes the Way of the Kingfish - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Travel to Athletic Park for First Time this Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose Lead in the Ninth, Fall to Madison 8-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Lose Third Straight in Walk-Off Fashion - Rochester Honkers
- Express Struggle Offensively, Lose by 10 - Eau Claire Express
- Jackrabbits Run Away from Battle Jacks 11-4, Take Game 1 of Series - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Chinooks Fall to Rafters in Extra Innings - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Max Coupe Sends Duluth Home Happy with Walk-Off Single - Duluth Huskies
- Comeback 'Fish Prevail 7-6 in 13-Inning Marathon - Kenosha Kingfish
- Patience Benefits Stingers, Rout MoonDogs 14-2 for Sixth Straight Victory - Willmar Stingers
- Larks' Comeback Effort Falls Short, Mud Puppies Take Game Three - Bismarck Larks
- Madison Goes Back-And-Forth, Wins Late - Madison Mallards
- Dogs Fall to Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bismarck Larks Stories
- Bismarck Buries Mud Puppies 13-3, Splits Four-Game Series
- Larks' Comeback Effort Falls Short, Mud Puppies Take Game Three
- Larks Use Eight-Run Inning to Even Series Against Mud Puppies
- Larks Fall to Mud Puppies in High-Scoring Ballgame
- Bismarck Loses Delay-Filled Game, Splits with Eau Claire