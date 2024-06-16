Honkers Beat Waterloo 11-10 in Thriller

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

For the first time in 2024, the Honkers have won back-to-back games. They came away from tonight's messy, back-and-forth game on top 11-10.

Ten of the Honkers' eleven runs were scored in the second or the sixth. Draven Nushida and Brendan O'Sullivan started Rochester's scoring off with RBI singles in the second.

The sixth saw the Honkers plate six runs, two of which were thanks to Nushida's two-run double. Mattie Thomas added two more when he launched a ball over the left field wall for his fourth homer of the year.

A critical moment of the game was in the seventh inning. Will Lavin was summoned from the bullpen where he inherited a bases-loaded, no-out situation. After walking the first hitter, he struck out the next three, preserving Rochester's lead.

He gave the ball off to Cam Cunnings who tossed two innings of one-run ball. In the bottom of the ninth, Jae Williams came in to pinch-run for Waterloo. He stole second, and the throw trickled into center field. Nushida backed up the play and fired a strike to third to throw Williams out.

This was ultimately the decider. Cunnings struck out the next hitter, finishing the six-out save.

The Honkers will be back in Waterloo tomorrow looking for a sweep.

