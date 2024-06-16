Express Roll into Town for Back-To-Back Doubleheaders

The Duluth Huskies are back home for a wraparound Sunday-Monday series against the Eau Claire Express; however, the four-game series certainly has some quirks to it. How this weekend will work, and more, is covered in our five things to know and game notes packet (linked above):

WACKY WRAPAROUND WEEKEND AT THE WADE: The Huskies and the Eau Claire Express will see a lot of each other over the next two days, playing doubleheaders on back-to-back games. On Sunday, the teams will finish the game started on Saturday. The teams will pick up with the Huskies out front, 3-0, thanks to MJ Sweeney's three-run home run in the top of the first, in the bottom of the first inning with Eau Claire batting. Despite the game being at Wade Stadium, the Express will be the "home" team, batting in the bottom of each inning. The game will be full nine-inning game. Game two of the doubleheader will take place 20 minutes following the conclusion of game one. However, that game will only be seven innings long. On Monday, the two teams will play in another doubleheader, but because this one is a scheduled day-night doubleheader, both games will be a full nine innings in length.

ROAD WARRIORS: The grueling travel schedule of the Northwoods League has been no issue for the Huskies this season as they have compiled a 7-3 record on the road this season. Take out the 0-2 start to the season, and that's seven (7) of the last 8 road games that have ended in victories for the Huskies. They're still waiting to replicate success similar to that at Wade Stadium as they are just 2-5 at home to begin the season. MJ Sweeney, especially, has enjoyed the road this season. In road games this year, Sweeney has hit all four (4) of his home runs and eight (8) of his 12 RBI on the season.

EYEING THE EXPRESS: Eau Claire enters the game hovering around in a very crowded Great Plains East division, 3.5 back of leading Thunder Bay. However, the Express are trending in the wrong direction at the moment, having dropped five (5) of their last six games played. The pitching staff has been an issue for Eau Claire so far this season. The team ERA is an unsightly 6.85, the third-worst mark in the Northwoods League. Part of their problem is the amount of free passes they issue; their 126 walks are the second-most in the league. The Express have also allowed 18 home runs, the third-most in the league. However, offensively, the Express are equally capable of leaving the yard. They've clubbed 17 home runs so far this summer, the third-most in the Northwoods League, in powering their offense to nearly seven (7) runs per game. The conductor of the offense is Brigs Richartz. The St. Thomas Tommie leads the team with four (4) home runs, 13 RBI and a 1.056 OPS.

HEY, YOU LOOK FAMILIAR: Summer ball is always interesting as college players on the same teams head all over the place to continue to get work and reps in. The matchup between the Huskies and the Express will see the reunion of four (4) sets of college teammates: UMD: Ethan Cole (DUL), Gabe Richardson (EC), Henry Wilkinson (EC)

St. Thomas: Joe Vos (DUL), Brigs Richartz (EC)

Texas: Jayden Duplantier (DUL), Cole Selvig (EC)

Hawaii: Myles Standish (DUL), Ethan Thomas (EC), Zacary Tenn (EC). Bronson Rivera (EC)

HOW TO WATCH: Three (3) of the four games will be available, as per usual, on Northwoods League Plus, which is free with an account. Monday night's contest will be available only on ESPN+, which you need a subscription for. In total, 10 Huskies games have been, or will be, on ESPN+ this season, with three (3) of them already occurring.

