Dock Fall to Madison on Father's Day, 16-4

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Neises on game day

Fond du Lac, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell to the Madison Mallards on Sunday afternoon at Herr Baker Field, with a final score of 16-4. The loss drops the Dock Spiders' record to 6-14 for the season.

Madison took an early lead in the first inning with a single from Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) that scored a run, making the score 1-0. The Mallards added another run in the second inning with a solo home run to center field by Shai Robinson (Illinois State). They continued to build their lead in the third inning, scoring three more runs to increase their advantage to 5-0.

In the fourth inning, the Mallards extended their lead further with home runs from Blake Guerin (Iowa) and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State), pushing the score to 8-0. Madison added another run in the fifth inning and six more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a three-run home run from Blake Guerin, his second of the day, making it 15-0.

The Dock Spiders got on the scoreboard with two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh, bringing the score to 15-4. Madison added an additional run in the eighth inning, setting the final score at 16-4.

The Dock Spiders have a day off on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday night in Appleton against the Green Bay Rockers in the I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive. The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the third annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Notably, the 2022 rivalry game marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium was recently named the 2023 Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest.

