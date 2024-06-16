Dock Fall to Madison on Father's Day, 16-4
June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
Fond du Lac, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell to the Madison Mallards on Sunday afternoon at Herr Baker Field, with a final score of 16-4. The loss drops the Dock Spiders' record to 6-14 for the season.
Madison took an early lead in the first inning with a single from Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) that scored a run, making the score 1-0. The Mallards added another run in the second inning with a solo home run to center field by Shai Robinson (Illinois State). They continued to build their lead in the third inning, scoring three more runs to increase their advantage to 5-0.
In the fourth inning, the Mallards extended their lead further with home runs from Blake Guerin (Iowa) and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State), pushing the score to 8-0. Madison added another run in the fifth inning and six more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a three-run home run from Blake Guerin, his second of the day, making it 15-0.
The Dock Spiders got on the scoreboard with two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh, bringing the score to 15-4. Madison added an additional run in the eighth inning, setting the final score at 16-4.
The Dock Spiders have a day off on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday night in Appleton against the Green Bay Rockers in the I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive. The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the third annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Notably, the 2022 rivalry game marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium was recently named the 2023 Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest.
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Neises on game day
