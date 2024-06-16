Spitters Shut out; Split Series with Growlers

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose the series finale against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 5-0, in front of 1,329 fans at Homer Stryker Field.

The Growlers offense struck first in the bottom of the second with a leadoff single to center field from Brock Leitgeb and a walk from Colin Blanchard. Sam Harris then singled to right field scoring Leitgeb to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Xavier Delgado then singled to left field scoring Blanchard to extend the Growlers lead to 2-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning Gabe Springer doubled to right field to kick off the offense for the Growlers. A sacrifice bunt from Brodey Acres, brought in Springer to make it a 3-0 game. The Growlers offense continued into the bottom of the sixth inning with a leadoff single. Leitgeb came through for the Growlers again with an infield single scoring Delgado to extend the Growlers lead to 4-0. The Growlers would add on one more insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run hit by Jeremy Comer to give us the final score of 5-0.

The Pit Spitters drop to 10-10 on the season, while the Growlers improve to 11-8. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw four innings giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out four. Mason Hill threw two innings giving up a run on three hits and striking out two. Charlie Wolf gave up a run on two hits and struck out three. Jaxon Huffman threw a third of an inning giving up a hit.

The Pit Spitters will enjoy their second off day of the season before travelling to Royal Oak on Tuesday for the start of a four-game series. First pitch is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

