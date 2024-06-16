Huskies Split Doubleheader with Express, Pull Within 1.5 of Division Lead

The Duluth Huskies played to a doubleheader split against the Eau Claire Express on Father's Day Sunday at Wade Stadium.

In a series where it felt like it could be a barnburner, pitching ruled the day for both the Huskies (10-9) and the Express (9-11) in their wins.

The opening game was a continuation of the game from Saturday at Eau Claire, suspended with the Huskies on top, 3-0, thanks to MJ Sweeney's three-run home run prior to the stoppage. Once the game picked back up, the Huskies offense wasted no time keeping the fun going, putting up two more runs in the second inning, thanks to a two-base wild pitch and an RBI single by Sweeney.

On the other side, in a bit of a surprise move, the Huskies stuck with Charlie Dohemann after he began the game yesterday. Turns out it was a good choice. Dohemann was remarkable for Duluth, throwing six shutout frames of two-hit ball to hold down a very good Express offense.

The Huskies added insurance in the fifth and the eighth each via an RBI triple. The first came off of the bat of Brady Sullivan while the second scored Sullivan, but was hit by Cardell Thibodeaux.

Things got interesting in the ninth: Ian Moore came in and allowed four runs to score in the top of the eight and the tying run ended up on first base towards the end of the inning. However, newcomer Isaac Rohde, in his first appearance, was able to squash the threat with a strikeout.

The Huskies would hold on to win, 7-4.

In game two, both starting pitchers were cruising early on. Eau Claire's Jace Kirby and Duluth's Colin Carney each cruised through four scoreless frames. Then, in the fifth, the Express broke the deadlock. With two on base reaching via an error and a walk, Emilio Barreras blasted his first home run of the season to right to give Eau Claire a 3-0 lead.

The bottom half of the fifth saw the Huskies respond with two runs of their own to cut it down to 3-2, each scoring via a wild pitch, but lacked the big hit to pull even or in front.

The score remained 3-2 until the top of the seventh when the Express opened it up to the tune of three more runs to lead 6-2.

The Huskies mounted a valiant comeback effort in the bottom of the inning, getting a two-run home run from MJ Sweeney following another run scoring via a wild pitch, but that's where they would remain, with Eau Claire holding on for a 6-5 victory.

On the day, Sweeney finished with two home runs and six RBI to lead the Huskies offense.

The two teams will once more play in a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 12:05 pm and the second game will begin at 6:35 pm.

