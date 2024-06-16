Woodchucks Claim the Frozen North, Sweep Border Cats

Thunder Bay, ON - The Woodchucks picked up the sweep today over the Border Cats, 9-3. The Woodchucks are on a seven-game winning streak, and won all games on their five game road trip.

Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) made his fourth appearance for the Chucks, and his third start overall. Alicea went a full five innings pitched, striking out 5.

The Woodchucks would go down 0-2 early in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the third, Jake Berkland (Mankato State) hit a lead off single to get on base. The next batter Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) hit a gap single up second base, which allowed Berkland to round second and head for third. An errant throw allowed him to score the first run of the game for the Chucks, bringing the score to 1-2.

Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Community College) hit a sac-fly that allowed Webb to score the tying run, bringing the score to 2-2.

In the top of the fourth, Isaac Webb hit a sac-fly that allowed Logan Kreske (Wichita State) to score the go ahead run. Brayden Smith then hit for a single that allowed Jake Berkland to score again, bringing the score to 4-2.

After taking the lead 5-2 in the top of the sixth, Kam Durnin (Wichita State) got his first hit of the season, a 3-run home run over the right-center field wall, to bring the score to 8-2.

Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern State) took over in the seventh inning, striking out 2 and pitching 2 scoreless innings. Cutter Clawson (BYU) got the nod to close out the game for the Chucks enroute to a 9-3 Chucks victory.

The Woodchucks have an off day tomorrow before returning to Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 18th to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is at 6:35PM CST.

