Larks Can't Complete Miraculous Comeback, Swept by Stingers in 15-12 Loss

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - Bismarck's pitching can't contain the Stingers on Father's Day, allowing double-digit runs for the fourth time in seven days.

The Stingers never trailed in today's contest, scoring a run in each of the first three innings. Colin Hynek (Georgia State University) doubled into the ivy in right-center field and scored on an RBI single from Gabe Swansen (University of Nebraska). Sam Siegel (Augustana University) was hit by a pitch to start the second inning and scored on a single to left field from Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State University Mankato). Rhett Stokes quickly moved into scoring position to start the third inning after a walk and a stolen base, enabling Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) to extend the lead to 3-0 on a single to center field.

After being shut down through the first three innings by Stingers starter Will Whelan (University of Minnesota), the Larks knotted the game at 3-3 in the fourth. Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky) walked, CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) singled, and Jaron Cotton (University of Nebraska) walked to load the bases. Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) drove in the Larks' first run without a swing, drawing a five-pitch walk to score Hvidsten. Jaylen Edmonds broke his 0-14 skid in clutch fashion, tying the game at 3 on a two-strike double snuck inside the right-field foul line.

The Stingers broke through the tie in the seventh inning, scoring five runs on three hits and an error. Rhett Stokes and Nico Senese started with back-to-back singles and the bases ran full after Jack Taxdahl was hit by a pitch for the second time. Willmar took the lead on an error by the third basemen and added a run on a sacrifice fly in the following at-bat from Andrew Sojka (California State University Northridge). Max Buettenback (University of Nebraska) worked a six-pitch walk to score another run. Colin Hynek strolled into third base for a triple on a fly ball to center lost in the sun by the centerfielder, allowing two runs to score.

Willmar recorded RBIs on six consecutive at-bats in the eighth inning, stretching their lead to twelve on five hits, three walks, and an error. Rhett Stokes and Nico Senese started with back-to-back singles for the second straight inning. Sam Siegel, Jack Taxdahl, and Aidan Byrne drew three consecutive walks, scoring the first run of the frame. Andrew Sojka drove in two on a 3-2 single down the left-field line and Max Buettenback followed with a RBI single. Colin Hynek collected an RBI on the first out of the inning while reaching on a fielder's choice. Gabe Swansen drove in the sixth run of the inning on a double to right field and Rhett Stokes delivered the seventh and final run of the frame for Willmar on a 6-3 fielder's choice.

Down by twelve with only six outs to work with, the Larks responded with nine runs on five hits and six walks. CJ Richmond walked to start the eighth and Jaron Cotton was hit by a pitch in the following at-bat to enable Isaac Huettl (North Iowa Area Community College) to record a RBI single off the bench to cut the Stingers lead to 11. Jaylen Edmonds (Arizona Christian University) walked to load the bases for Tye Wood (University of New Mexico) who drove in two on an opposite-field single to left. Theo Bryant IV (Tennesse Tech) singled to score Edmonds then Davis Baker (University of Pennsylvania) and Kyle Hvidsten drew back-to-back walks. With the bases juiced, CJ Richmond unloaded on the first pitch, sending his second grand slam of the season bouncing off of South Washinton Street over the right field wall. The Larks reloaded the bases after the slam on two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Tye Wood delivered the ninth and final run of the inning on an infield single to the shortstop. Down by three, Bismarck brought the go-ahead run to the plate but could not convert, grounding out to the first basemen to end the inning.

Larks middle infielder Mathis Meurant (University of Arizona) originally had the day off but entered the game in relief and struck out the side in the top of the ninth, touching 87-88 with the fastball and fanning all three batters on a nasty slider.

Bismarck hits the road for one game against the Badlands Big Sticks before coming home for four games in three days against the St. Cloud Rox. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.