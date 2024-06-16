Kenosha Kingfish Fall to Rockford Rivets in a Thrilling Contest

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets pulled off a thrilling 10-6 comeback victory against the Kenosha Kingfish on June 16, 2024, at Rivets Stadium. Despite an early 6-0 lead by the Kingfish, thanks to a strong start that included a four-run third inning, the Rivets staged a determined rally. Rockford chipped away at the deficit, scoring one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and then taking the lead with a four-run seventh inning, highlighted by key hits from Gavin Taylor. They sealed the win with a three-run eighth inning, featuring a crucial home run by Lucas Spence. The Rivets' resilient performance and strategic pitching, particularly from Ryan Smith, ultimately secured their victory, showcasing their ability to turn the game around in the later innings.

