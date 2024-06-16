Kenosha Kingfish Fall to Rockford Rivets in a Thrilling Contest
June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets pulled off a thrilling 10-6 comeback victory against the Kenosha Kingfish on June 16, 2024, at Rivets Stadium. Despite an early 6-0 lead by the Kingfish, thanks to a strong start that included a four-run third inning, the Rivets staged a determined rally. Rockford chipped away at the deficit, scoring one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and then taking the lead with a four-run seventh inning, highlighted by key hits from Gavin Taylor. They sealed the win with a three-run eighth inning, featuring a crucial home run by Lucas Spence. The Rivets' resilient performance and strategic pitching, particularly from Ryan Smith, ultimately secured their victory, showcasing their ability to turn the game around in the later innings.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Rafters Surge Back, Defeat Lakeshore 15-8 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kingfish Snap 3-Game Win Streak in 10-6 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies Split Doubleheader with Express, Pull Within 1.5 of Division Lead - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Fall to Madison on Father's Day, 16-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Kenosha Kingfish Fall to Rockford Rivets in a Thrilling Contest - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Powers Two Long Balls as Rox Cruise in Father's Day Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Larks Can't Complete Miraculous Comeback, Swept by Stingers in 15-12 Loss - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Complete 7-Run Comeback, Cruise to a 15-8 Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Sweep Larks After 15-12 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Rocker Rally Falls Short against Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Spitters Shut out; Split Series with Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Claim the Frozen North, Sweep Border Cats - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Attempt to Even Series with Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Roll into Town for Back-To-Back Doubleheaders - Duluth Huskies
- Madison Mallards Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to Complete Perfect Home Stand - Madison Mallards
- Bismarck Pitching Falters Again, Fall 15-9 to Willmar - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Extend Win Streak In 9-0 Victory Over Rafters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Drop Series Opener to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers Beat Waterloo 11-10 in Thriller - Rochester Honkers
- Late Rally for Dock Spiders Falls Short to Madison, 8-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford Rivets Stories
- Kenosha Kingfish Fall to Rockford Rivets in a Thrilling Contest
- Rockford Earns Fourth Straight Win Over Kokomo, 8-6
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kokomo Jackrabbits with a Thrilling 11-7 Victory
- Rockford Rivets Secure 9-8 Victory Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kenosha Kingfish with Dominant 8-1 Win