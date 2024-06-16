Kingfish Snap 3-Game Win Streak in 10-6 Loss
June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - Well, the wildness of Kenosha's last week of baseball had to come to an end eventually and it did in a humbling 10-6 loss to Rockford - the very team that Kenosha walked off in an electric 7-6 victory last night.
Kenosha led 5-0 after the third as they looked to extend a three-game win streak that included two walk-offs in three days. Eli Duncan, Christopher Schuchart and Connor Meidroth all had RBI singles in the third to put Kenosha up early.
Starting pitching was once again star studded for the Kingfish. Ryan Smith only allowed one hit in his 4 innings of work. However, the Kingfish bullpen fell apart allowing 10 runs in just four innings.
Kenosha gets an off day tomorrow before a trip to Michigan to face the Kalamazoo Growlers for the first time this season. First pitch at 6:35 on the NWL+ app.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Rafters Surge Back, Defeat Lakeshore 15-8 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kingfish Snap 3-Game Win Streak in 10-6 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Huskies Split Doubleheader with Express, Pull Within 1.5 of Division Lead - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Fall to Madison on Father's Day, 16-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Kenosha Kingfish Fall to Rockford Rivets in a Thrilling Contest - Rockford Rivets
- Perry Powers Two Long Balls as Rox Cruise in Father's Day Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Larks Can't Complete Miraculous Comeback, Swept by Stingers in 15-12 Loss - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Complete 7-Run Comeback, Cruise to a 15-8 Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Sweep Larks After 15-12 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Rocker Rally Falls Short against Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Spitters Shut out; Split Series with Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Claim the Frozen North, Sweep Border Cats - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Attempt to Even Series with Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Roll into Town for Back-To-Back Doubleheaders - Duluth Huskies
- Madison Mallards Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to Complete Perfect Home Stand - Madison Mallards
- Bismarck Pitching Falters Again, Fall 15-9 to Willmar - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Extend Win Streak In 9-0 Victory Over Rafters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Drop Series Opener to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers Beat Waterloo 11-10 in Thriller - Rochester Honkers
- Late Rally for Dock Spiders Falls Short to Madison, 8-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.