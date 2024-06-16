Kingfish Snap 3-Game Win Streak in 10-6 Loss

ROCKFORD, IL - Well, the wildness of Kenosha's last week of baseball had to come to an end eventually and it did in a humbling 10-6 loss to Rockford - the very team that Kenosha walked off in an electric 7-6 victory last night.

Kenosha led 5-0 after the third as they looked to extend a three-game win streak that included two walk-offs in three days. Eli Duncan, Christopher Schuchart and Connor Meidroth all had RBI singles in the third to put Kenosha up early.

Starting pitching was once again star studded for the Kingfish. Ryan Smith only allowed one hit in his 4 innings of work. However, the Kingfish bullpen fell apart allowing 10 runs in just four innings.

Kenosha gets an off day tomorrow before a trip to Michigan to face the Kalamazoo Growlers for the first time this season. First pitch at 6:35 on the NWL+ app.

