Rockers Attempt to Even Series with Leprechauns

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers watch the action from their dugout

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers and Leprechauns go head-to-head today at 1:05 p.m. in game two of a pair of matchups between the teams. Royal Oak handled business against Green Bay yesterday 4-1 behind seven scoreless innings on the bump from Northwoods League strikeout leader Alejandro Espinoza (California State - Dominguez Hills).

Espinoza wasn't the only pitcher to star in that game, though. Rockers reliever Henry Chabot (Chapman) pitched five innings out of the bullpen with seven strikeouts. The Arizona native now leads Green Bay with 19 punch outs on the season.

On offense, the Rockers actually out-hit the Leprechauns nine to five. So Green Bay will look to capitalize on its baserunners - while maintaining its high-level pitching - in today's rematch.

For the second game of the series, the Rockers are set to bring out Jagger Edwards (Columbia) on the mound. The southpaw is making his second start of the season, with his first coming on June 10 against the Chinooks. Edwards tossed four innings against Lakeshore and racked up seven strikeouts during that time.

Meanwhile the Leprechauns are starting with Gabe Jones (Ball State) on the bump. The right-handed pitcher has started three games so far this summer, and has allowed nine runs over nearly nine innings. Jones' last outing came on June 11 vs. Kenosha, where he picked up four walks and four strikeouts with three earned runs.

It's also Father's Day at Capital Credit Union Park, and to celebrate the Rockers are opening gates early at 11:45 for Dad's batting practice. Dads can take batting practice on the field from 11:45 - 12:45, and any participants will have to sign up by 12:15. One lucky dad that signs up will win a trip to Milwaukee to take batting practice on the field at American Family Field courtesy of Festival Foods. Another dad will receive a $500 rental credit from Sunbelt Rentals, while one more will win 4 TDS Club Tickets to an upcoming Rockers game.

As always, there will be pre-game music from the time gates open at 12:00 through the end of the third inning. Today's performer is Wet Possum.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

