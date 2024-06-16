Bismarck Pitching Falters Again, Fall 15-9 to Willmar

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - Larks pitching surrendered double-digit runs for the third time in six days

The Stingers came out swinging and never faltered, racking up twenty hits while scoring in all but three innings. Maximus Martin (Georgia State University) set the tone for Willmar with a double to lead off the game. Colin Hynek (Georgia State University) drove in two on one swing, crushing a no-doubt home run to left-center.

The Stingers would plate three more runs with two outs in the inning. Teammates Gabe Swansen (University of Nebraska) and Rhett Stokes (University of Nebraska) reached on consecutive singles and the bases ran full after Harrison Taubert (University of Evansville) was hit by a pitch. Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) cleared the bases on a single with only one run counting as an RBI as the relay throw from right field evaded catcher Joey Baran (Western Kentucky), allowing Stokes to score while the pitcher backing up home plate fired an errant throw trying to cut Senese from advancing to second, scoring Taubert.

Bismarck entered the run column loudly in the third inning on a two-run home run from newcomer Davis Baker (University of Pennslyvania). Tye Wood (University of New Mexico) reached base after working a six-pitch walk. On a 3-1 count, Baker recorded his first hit, home run, RBI, and Run on an opposite-field blast over the left-center field wall.

Willmar reclaimed the two runs scored by the Larks in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth. Maximus Martin reached base to lead off the inning after being hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double from Andrew Sojka (California State University Northridge). Max Buettenback (University of Nebraska) recorded his second hit of the evening on a two-RBI single down the right-field line, scoring Martin and Sojka. Nico Senese and Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State University Mankato) recorded back-to-back hits out of the bottom of the lineup to start the fifth inning, enabling the top of the order in Maximus Martin and Andrew Sojka to drive in a run each on consecutive hits to extend the Stingers lead to 9-2.

Looking bleak chasing seven runs in the fifth inning, the Larks bats responded by sending twelve men to the plate while scoring five runs. Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) singled to start the inning and moved into scoring position on a Tye Wood walk. Davis Baker continued his already impressive debut driving in his third run of the game on a sharply hit single. Theo Bryant IV (Tennesee Tech) walked on six pitches to load the bases, enabling CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) to score Wood from third. Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) reloaded the bases after being hit by a pitch and Michael Davinni capitalized with a single over the second baseman's head, driving in Baker's while allowing Bryant IV to score the Larks' seventh run on an error by the second basemen.

The Singers put the game away in the final three frames, scoring a run in the seventh, three in the eighth, and two in the ninth highlighted by Max Buettenback who tallied his fourth RBI of the game on a two-run blast for his third of the season. Will Eldridge (Indiana Wesleyan University) was exceptional in relief, shutting down the Larks after their five-run inning, sitting 94-95 MPH through three innings of scoreless work.

The Larks are at home tomorrow on Father's Day in the finale against the Wilmar Stingers scheduled for 1:05 first pitch. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

