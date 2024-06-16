Growlers Drop Series Opener to Pit Spitters

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (10-8) dropped its series opener to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (10-9) on Friday night, losing 7-3.

In its fourth win this season against the Growlers, Traverse City took advantage of a pair of walks to open up the ball game, scoring first on an RBI sac fly by Carter Hain.

Traverse City would once again take advantage of a lack of command from Growlers starter Patric Menk, who opened up the second with a walk and hit-by-pitch before giving up another RBI sac fly, this time to Ethan Guerra.

Kalamazoo cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning. Following a leadoff double by Colin Blanchard, Joey Winters snagged his third RBI in three games bouncing a single to right.

Following the early run, the Growlers' offense struggled to bring guys in hitting into three separate doubles plays, a pair to end innings.

The Pit Spitters opened it up in the fifth scoring four runs on an error, three hits, and a hit by pitch while bringing up eight men to the plate. Kalamazoo answered with a run in the sixth and seventh but it wouldn't be enough.

Traverse City relievers Josh Klug and Dominic Mauro each put together a clean frame, shutting down any comeback hopes for the Growlers.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters will match up again on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET at Homer Stryker Field.

