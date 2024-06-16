Rafters Complete 7-Run Comeback, Cruise to a 15-8 Victory

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Rafters needed this one.

Down 7-0 after three innings, Wisconsin Rapids erupted with a 14-run bottom of the sixth and didn't look back from there. They sent 19 hitters to the plate in one inning. The win ends a five-game losing streak, and their 15 runs scored is by far the most in a game all year.

"Sundays are always tough, it's an early game after a late game, but ultimately the guys stayed in it," said Field Manager Kirk Shrider postgame. "We chipped at it, worked at it, and we caught a little fire."

Things were bleak early, as starter Nick Paulsen allowed four runs (two earned) in the first inning and one in the second. He only lasted two frames, and Sam Arnold entered in the third and ceded two runs as well.

Matthew Heard came into the game with one down in the third and settled down the pace. He finished with 2.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. The Rafters got one run back in the fifth courtesy of a Max McGwire RBI single.

Then the bottom of the sixth happened.

When the dust settled, it was 15-7. Way too much happened to go through it all, but highlights include Owen McElfatrick driving in three runs on two hits, McGwire knocking in three of his own, Jorge DeGoti scoring the tying run on a wild pitch, and Walker Buchanan giving the Rafters an 8-7 lead with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

"I felt good, just trying to get back into the swing of things," said McElfatrick after the game. "This win picks us up, it lets us know that there's bad days and good days. It's a step in the right direction."

Wisconsin Rapids cruised through the late innings without a hitch, with Sidney Ferry tossing a sterling final two frames to close things out.

"The guys have the capability... to stay with the plan, stay with the approach, and make them throw strikes," said Shrider.

This game felt like an exorcism of demons for the Rafters. After being outscored 24-2 in their last two games, Wisconsin Rapids showed their resilience and did not let themselves get blown out again.

The Rafters are now 8-11, and have an off day Monday before hosting Battle Creek at Witter Field for a two game series. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Sports Network and Andy Jachim will have the call on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

