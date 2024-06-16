Stingers Sweep Larks After 15-12 Win
June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
BISMARCK, ND - Stingers outlast Larks 15-12 in a Father's Day slugfest. Stingers put up 7 runs in the 8th inning, but Larks countered with 9.
The Stingers had the early lead putting up 3 through the first 3 innings. Larks came back and tied the game at 3 in the 4th inning. Neither team scored until the 7th inning, when the Stingers plated 5 runs.
The rally started on a Larks error with the bases loaded to give the Stingers the lead. Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) hit a sac-fly, Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota) stole home on a double steal, and a 2-run triple from Colin Hynek (Georgia State) gave Willmar an 8-3 lead.
In the 8th, the Stingers had 11 hitters come to the plate. The scoring started with 2 bases loaded walks. Sojka hit a 2-run single, and Buettenback followed with an RBI single to give the Stingers a 15-3 lead.
The Larks would not go down easy, scoring 9 unanswered runs. Bismarck scored all those runs in the 8th inning on 5 hits and 7 free passes (5 walks, 2 hit-by-pitch). The highlight hit came from CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) with a 3-run homer.
Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) collected 4 hits and an RBI for Willmar. Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) and Sojka each had 3 RBIs.
Richmond and Tye Wood (New Mexico) each collected 2 hits and 3 RBIs for the Larks.
Stinger starting pitcher Will Whelan (Minnesota) pitched 4 innings allowing 4 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks and 7 strikeouts.
Larks starter Kyle Odenbach (Bismarck State) pitched 2 innings, allowing 6 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.
The Hemponix Pitcher of the Game was Tate Robertson (Alabama) who was credited with the win. Robertson pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, no runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
Stingers return to action on Tuesday in Minot against the Hot Tots with first pitch at 6:35 P.M.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Rafters Complete 7-Run Comeback, Cruise to a 15-8 Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Sweep Larks After 15-12 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Rocker Rally Falls Short against Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Spitters Shut out; Split Series with Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Claim the Frozen North, Sweep Border Cats - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Attempt to Even Series with Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Roll into Town for Back-To-Back Doubleheaders - Duluth Huskies
- Madison Mallards Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to Complete Perfect Home Stand - Madison Mallards
- Bismarck Pitching Falters Again, Fall 15-9 to Willmar - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Extend Win Streak In 9-0 Victory Over Rafters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Drop Series Opener to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers Beat Waterloo 11-10 in Thriller - Rochester Honkers
- Late Rally for Dock Spiders Falls Short to Madison, 8-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.