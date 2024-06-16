Stingers Sweep Larks After 15-12 Win

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BISMARCK, ND - Stingers outlast Larks 15-12 in a Father's Day slugfest. Stingers put up 7 runs in the 8th inning, but Larks countered with 9.

The Stingers had the early lead putting up 3 through the first 3 innings. Larks came back and tied the game at 3 in the 4th inning. Neither team scored until the 7th inning, when the Stingers plated 5 runs.

The rally started on a Larks error with the bases loaded to give the Stingers the lead. Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) hit a sac-fly, Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota) stole home on a double steal, and a 2-run triple from Colin Hynek (Georgia State) gave Willmar an 8-3 lead.

In the 8th, the Stingers had 11 hitters come to the plate. The scoring started with 2 bases loaded walks. Sojka hit a 2-run single, and Buettenback followed with an RBI single to give the Stingers a 15-3 lead.

The Larks would not go down easy, scoring 9 unanswered runs. Bismarck scored all those runs in the 8th inning on 5 hits and 7 free passes (5 walks, 2 hit-by-pitch). The highlight hit came from CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) with a 3-run homer.

Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) collected 4 hits and an RBI for Willmar. Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) and Sojka each had 3 RBIs.

Richmond and Tye Wood (New Mexico) each collected 2 hits and 3 RBIs for the Larks.

Stinger starting pitcher Will Whelan (Minnesota) pitched 4 innings allowing 4 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Larks starter Kyle Odenbach (Bismarck State) pitched 2 innings, allowing 6 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

The Hemponix Pitcher of the Game was Tate Robertson (Alabama) who was credited with the win. Robertson pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, no runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Stingers return to action on Tuesday in Minot against the Hot Tots with first pitch at 6:35 P.M.

