Rocker Rally Falls Short against Leprechauns

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder Lane Allen

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder Lane Allen(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers fell to the Leprechauns in the second game of the series 8-5. Green Bay rallied in the closing stages but could not get enough to finish the job.

Royal Oak struck first in the third inning with a pair of Parker Picot (Alabama) and Collin Overholt (Ashland) singles to drive in four runs. They continued their momentum into the following innings, getting one more in the fourth and two in the fifth to get ahead 7-0 through the first half of play.

The Rockers first managed to score in the bottom of the fifth. Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) drilled a single into center field to drive in two runs. Green Bay grabbed another pair of scores with a Jake Bold (Princeton) sacrifice fly, and an error from Leprechaun shortstop JR Bedford (Fresno State). Seth Farni (Ole Miss) continued the hot streak in the eighth with a leadoff triple which he would score on later in the inning. Despite the 5-0 unanswered streak, Royal Oak would add an insurance run in the ninth, and Green Bay could not complete the comeback, with the game ending 8-5 in favor of the visitors.

After an off day tomorrow, the Rockers will play in the I-41 showdown at Neuroscience Field in Appleton on Tuesday against the Fond Du Lac. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Mikel Howell will start for Green Bay against the Dock Spiders. He's thrown 15.1 innings so far in three starts for the team.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on June 20th for a double-header against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:05 pm, and game two is slated to start at 6:35 pm. The Coves will perform live music before the first contest, and the NEW Dueling Pianos will perform prior to the second. Both are set to begin an hour before first pitch.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.