Late Rally for Dock Spiders Falls Short to Madison, 8-6

June 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell to the Madison Mallards on Saturday night at Warner Park, with a final score of 8-6. Despite a late rally in the ninth inning, where they scored three runs with two outs, the Dock Spiders couldn't close the gap. The loss drops the Dock Spiders to a 6-13 record for the season.

Madison took an early lead in the third inning. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) hit a sacrifice fly that scored Shai Robinson (Illinois State University), putting the Mallards ahead 1-0.

The Dock Spiders responded in the fourth inning when Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) singled to bring home a run, tying the game at 1-1. However, Madison quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a rally that produced two runs, making the score 3-1.

In the fifth inning, both teams traded runs. The Dock Spiders' Cal McGinnis (Evansville) hit a sacrifice fly, earning his first RBI of the season by scoring Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), which cut Madison's lead to 3-2. The Mallards answered back with a single from Blake Guerin (Iowa) that scored Davis Hamilton, extending their lead to 4-2.

The sixth inning saw more of the same back-and-forth scoring. Drew Barragan's single for the Dock Spiders that drove in Parker Knoll (Lawrence), reducing Madison's lead to 4-3. However, the Mallards responded with a home run in the bottom of the inning to left field by Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State), pushing the score to 5-3.

Madison expanded their lead in the eighth inning, scoring three more runs through a combination of two hits, two walks, and two hit batters, bringing the score to 8-3.

In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders made a fighting effort. With two outs, Kelsen Johnson (Polk State) tripled, and Preston Knott (Northwestern) followed with a single to bring Johnson home, making it 8-4. Caden Shapiro (Princeton) then walked, setting the stage for Parker Knoll, who singled into left field, driving in two more runs and bringing the score to 8-6.

With runners on first and second, Madison called to the bullpen, bringing in LHP Aaron Jungers (Lindenwood). Jungers struck out Tyler Neises, ending the game and securing an 8-6 victory for Madison.

The Dock Spiders return home to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday for another match-up against the Madison Mallards. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. On Sunday, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Mental Health Awareness Weaver bobblehead, courtesy of SSM Health. Additionally, all fans will have the opportunity to bid on mental health awareness retro-themed jerseys.

