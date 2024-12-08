Hlavaj Earns First AHL Win in 4-1 Iowa Victory over Milwaukee

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 21-of-22 shots to power the Iowa Wild to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals and earn his first AHL victory at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon. Liam Öhgren, Brendan Gaunce, Graeme Clarke, and Michael Milne scored for Iowa in the win.

Öhgren beat Matthew Murray (39 saves) over the glove hand from the left circle with an assist from Sammy Walker 14:09 into the opening period.

Iowa led 1-0 and outshot Milwaukee 14-7 through 20 minutes.

Ryan Ufko snapped a shot past the blocker of Hlavaj on the rush at 9:35 of the middle frame to tie the game.

The Wild outshot the Admirals 22-15 through two periods.

Gaunce slammed the rebound of Luke Toporowski's shot under Murray 1:46 into the third to put Iowa ahead 2-1.

Clarke slashed to the high slot and ripped a wrister off Murray's arm and into the back of the net at 13:04 with Iowa on the power play. David Spacek picked up an assist on Clarke's goal.

Milne capped the scoring with an unassisted shorthanded breakaway goal 2:07 later.

Iowa recorded 21 shots in the third period and outshot Milwaukee 43-22. The Wild finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-3 on the power play.

