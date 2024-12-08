Ontario Wins in Shootout
December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
In their first game that extended past regulation this season, the Ontario Reign (11-8-0-0) secured a 2-1 shootout victory over the San Diego Gulls (6-12-1-2) at Pechanga Arena on Saturday night in a game that saw them outshoot their rivals by a 38-22 margin.
Andre Lee netted a tying goal for Ontario in the third period and Taylor Ward scored the lone tally during the skill session, while Erik Portillo made 21 stops during the 65-minute contest before shutting the door on all three attempts he faced in the shootout.
Date: December 7, 2024
Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA
1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ONT 0 0 1 1 2 SD 1 0 0 0 1
Shots PP ONT 38 0/3 SD 22 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Andre Lee (ONT)
2. Yegor Sidorov (SD)
3. Roman Kinal (SD)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Oscar Dansk
Next Game: Sunday, December 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
