Rangers Recall Dylan Garand and Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Dylan Garand and defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Garand, 22, has appeared in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is 7-2-2 on the season with a .917 save percentage, a 2.42 goals-against average, and one shutout. Garand collected his first shutout of the season on Friday night, making 24 saves against the Rockford IceHogs.

The native of Victoria, BC, is 36-34-10 in 84 career AHL appearances with the Wolf Pack.

Garand was selected in the fourth round, 103 rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Mackey, 28, has recorded six points (2 g, 4 a) and a +2 +/- rating in 22 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his second with the club. During the 2023-24 campaign, Mackey accumulated eleven points (2 g, 9 a) in 44 games with the Wolf Pack and skated in one game with the Rangers.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL, has appeared in 146 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 69 points (12 g, 57 a). He has also skated in 40 NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames, notching eleven points (4 g, 7 a).

