Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m.

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors four-game road trip heads to Ontario for the third of four matchups with the Reign. Bakersfield won the only other meeting in the Inland Empire earlier in this season and today is the final trip to Ontario in the regular season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield was in control last night with a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but four consecutive San Diego goals rallied the Gulls to a 5-3 win. Cam Dineen scored his first of the season to open the scoring and Phil Kemp's second tally of the year gave the team a two-goal cushion.

DOESN'T HAPPEN

Entering last night, the Condors were 6-0-1 when leading after two periods of play. It was the second straight game in San Diego in which the Gulls scored four times in the third period.

WINNING THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are unbeaten in regulation in one goal games with a 4-0-2-1 mark.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

Jacob Perreault was acquired Friday afternoon in exchange for Noel Hoefenmayer. The 22-year old Perreault was drafted 27th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by Anaheim and spent parts of four seasons with the Gulls.

Bakersfield also recalled D Connor Corcoran from Fort Wayne after Ronnie Attard left the game Friday night injured and Connor Carrick was sick. Corcoran has 10 points (3g-7a) in 18 games with the Komets this season.

BACK END PROVIDING A SPARK

Cam Dineen and Phil Kemp scored two of the three Condors goals Friday, with Dineen's coming on the man advantage. It was the first time this season the Condors were able to use a power play featuring Dineen, Matt Savoie, Lane Pederson, Drake Caggiula, and Seth Griffith.

ROAD POWER

All five of the Condors power play goals this season have been on the road (5/31 - 16.1%).

TOUGH TO PLAY AGAINST

Josh Brown is second among AHL d-men with 50 penalty minutes this season. His four fighting majors is tied for the league lead.

EVEN IN THE INLAND EMPIRE

It has been an incredibly even series for the Condors and Reign of late. Bakersfield is 8-8-1 in its last 17 trips to the Ontario. The Condors won the previous matchup at Toyota Arena, 4-1.

GOOD STARTS

First periods have been a positive for the Condors with a 16-13 edge in scoring through 19 games.

SCOUTING ONTARIO

Andre Lee pulled Ontario level in the third period and Taylor Ward scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Reign a 2-1 win in San Diego last night. Ontario is 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield will head to Toronto for the team's first-ever matchups with the Marlies next Saturday and Sunday. Both games start at 1 p.m. PT.

