Griffins Drop Close Contest to Wolves, 2-1

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jack Campbell and defenders against the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Richie Guzior/Wolves) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jack Campbell and defenders against the Chicago Wolves(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Richie Guzior/Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Despite a resilient comeback effort, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 2-1 to the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Sheldon Dries earned the tally for the Griffins, good for his ninth goal of the season. An assist from Austin Watson increased his point streak to four (2-2-4) and rookie Nate Danielson secured his 10th point in the last 11 contests (2-8-10). Jack Campbell made his second start for Grand Rapids and saved 28 shots.

Grand Rapids saw plenty of scoring chances early, jumping out to a 10-4 shot advantage, but the Wolves struck first with a power-play goal by Noel Gunler at 12:32 in the first frame. The Griffins drew a penalty off of the draw to set up a power play of their own, but a turnover gave Chicago the puck on a breakaway just 13 seconds later and Justin Robidas netted the short-handed tally to put the Wolves up 2-0.

The Griffins' second period finished similar to the first as they drew two separate power-play opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net on eight total shots.

With 1:58 left to play, the Griffins pulled Campbell and put the extra attacker on. At 19:19, Dries cashed in to bring Grand Rapids within striking distance. Danielson fired a shot from the left circle which ricocheted off the post. Watson collected the rebound and sent the puck behind Spencer Martin before Dries shoved it over the line. The Griffins attempted to tie the game in the final seconds, but the Chicago defense turned them away as Grand Rapids fell 2-1.

Notes *Eemil Viro skated in his 250th game as a professional. *Dries tied Amadeus Lombardi for a team-high nine goals on the season. *The Griffins outshot their opponent for the fifth time this year, sporting a 34-30 advantage. *Grand Rapids finished 1-2-0-0 in their second consecutive weekend of three games in three days.

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

Chicago 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Chicago, Gunler 6 (Suzuki, Jaaska), 12:32 (PP). 2, Chicago, Robidas 4 (Fensore), 12:45 (SH). Penalties-Jaaska Chi (slashing), 6:26; Söderblom Gr (hooking), 12:24; Jost Chi (high-sticking), 12:35.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Bantle Gr (hooking), 1:37; served by Rychlovsky Gr (too many men - bench minor), 5:04; Keppen Chi (hooking), 11:33; Heimosalmi Chi (interference), 18:06.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Dries 9 (Watson, Danielson), 19:19. Penalties-Morrow Chi (holding), 6:34.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 11-8-15-34. Chicago 12-13-5-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 5; Chicago 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Campbell 0-2-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Martin 3-1-1 (34 shots-33 saves).

A-4,830

Three Stars

1. CHI Martin (W, 33 saves); 2. CHI Robidas (game-winner); 3. CHI Gunler (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 15-7-1-0 (31 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 13 at Colorado 9:05 p.m. EST

Chicago: 9-9-2-0 (20 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 13 at Texas 7 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.