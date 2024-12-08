Chicago Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on injured reserve (left groin). In addition, the Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Kevin Korchinski and goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 20, has notched 11 points (2G, 9A) in 21 games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, Korchinski made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh and skated in 76 games, registering 15 points (5G, 10A).

Commesso, 22, has played in 10 games with Rockford this season, posting a 4-6-0 record with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

The IceHogs conclude their six-game road trip on Wednesday, December 11 th against the Wild in Iowa. Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm CT.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14 th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night. Click here for tickets .

