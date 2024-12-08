Reign Rally in Third
December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (7-10-3, 17pts) had a 3-2 third period lead, but could not hold on in a 5-3 loss to the Ontario Reign (12-8-0, 24pts) on Sunday. Noah Philp (6th) and newcomer Jacob Perreault (1st) scored bookend goals in a four-goal second period. Jayden Grubbe fought in the second frame, the Condors 13th fighting major of the season. Phil Kemp (3rd) scored for the second straight game.
Perreault (acquired via trade) and Connor Corcoran (recalled from Fort Wayne), both made their Condors season debuts today.
UP NEXT
The Condors head to Toronto for their first-ever matchups with the Marlies on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024
- Reign Rally in Third - Bakersfield Condors
- Frank's Pair Helps Give Bears 5-4 Win over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Fall to Wild in Des Moines - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hlavaj Earns First AHL Win in 4-1 Iowa Victory over Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Drop Close Contest to Wolves, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Hold off Griffins 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose to Bruins in Sunday Matinée - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Earn Third Straight Victory with Shutout against Penguins - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Family Fun Weekend December 14 & 15 - Rockford IceHogs
- Chicago Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Dylan Garand and Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Wins in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks Defeat Colorado Eagles 6-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Askarov Blanks Firebirds 1-0 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - San Jose Barracuda
- Laczynski Scores Lucky Launch Goal, Notches Three-Point Night in Silver Knights' Victory Over Stars - Henderson Silver Knights
- Strong Start Leads Canucks To 6-1 Win Over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Drop First Road Game in Henderson - Texas Stars
- Griffins Triumph in Overtime Thriller - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Reign Rally in Third
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m.
- Gulls Rally to Stun Condors, 5-3
- Game Preview: Condors at San Diego, 7 p.m.
- Condors Hit 167,000 Teddy Bears All-Time