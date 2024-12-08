Reign Rally in Third

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (7-10-3, 17pts) had a 3-2 third period lead, but could not hold on in a 5-3 loss to the Ontario Reign (12-8-0, 24pts) on Sunday. Noah Philp (6th) and newcomer Jacob Perreault (1st) scored bookend goals in a four-goal second period. Jayden Grubbe fought in the second frame, the Condors 13th fighting major of the season. Phil Kemp (3rd) scored for the second straight game.

Perreault (acquired via trade) and Connor Corcoran (recalled from Fort Wayne), both made their Condors season debuts today.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Toronto for their first-ever matchups with the Marlies on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. PT.

