Romanov Stellar as Cuda Edge Firebirds, 2-1

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - Georgi Romanov made 32 stops as the San Jose Barracuda (14-6-0-1) upended the Coachella Valley Firebirds (11-8-1-2), 2-1, on Sunday at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda are now 3-0 against the Firebirds and have picked up points in a season-long six games (5-0-0-1).

Romanov's victory was his first against Coachella Valley in five career attempts (1-2-2) and his fourth win of the year.

In the first, the Firebirds opened the scoring when Nik Brouillard (2) ripped in a point one-timer at 9:36. On their second power play of the game the Barracuda answered back as Thomas Bordeleau (4) swiped in a loose puck from in tight at 15:17.

In the second, both goaltenders were outstanding, combining to make 29 saves and the game remained 1-1 after two periods. Coachella Valley twice went on the PP but failed to beat Romanov who made multiple high-danger stops.

In the third, with the game up for grabs, Donavan Houle (5) tipped in what would be the game-winner at 10:32. Shakir Mukhamadullin finished the game with the primary assist on both goals.

The Barracuda begin a five-game roadie on Thursday at the Firebirds (7 p.m.) and return to Tech CU Arena on Dec. 21 against the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

