Abbotsford Canucks Sweep Weekend Series against Eagles with 5-2 Win

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks were fresh off a win last night and looked to do it again today to sweep the series.

Artūrs Šilovs returned to the Abbotsford Canucks this morning, and he would start in his second game of the year with the team tonight, taking on Kevin Mandolese.

After a big game last night, securing 2 goals and an assist, he continued to line up next to Nils Åman and Tristen Nielsen. Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimäki bookended Ty Mueller after their line was on fire as well last night. Carsen Twarynski slotted back in next to John Stevens and Chase Wouters, and Nate Smith centered Ty Glover and Dino Kambeitz to keep it the same as yesterday.

On the backend, a few changes, as Elias Pettersson paired up with Jett Woo tonight, and Guillaume Brisebois slotted in next to Kirill Kudryavtsev. Christian Wolanin and Cole McWard remained a duo to complete the Canucks lineup tonight.

Another quick start to the game tonight, with Christian Wolanin securing the first goal of the game just a minute and twenty seconds into the game. On an early powerplay, Christian Wolanin netted the puck off a shot from the blue line to give the Abby Canucks an early 1-0 lead. A minute and a half later, a feed from Linus Karlsson to Nils Åman, lead to the Canucks second goal of the game, after Åman jammed it home from the doorstep. The Canucks were up 2-0 under 3 minutes into the game. Just like last night, the Eagles wouldn't go into the second scoreless, so a late goal from Mark Senden, cut the Abby Canucks lead in half, and they would head back to the dressing room down 2-1.

Things settled down a bit in the second period. Trent Miner replaced Kevin Mandolese to start things off for the Eagles. The Canucks started out on the kill but successfully made it through without allowing any goals in. A few more penalties were exchanged, and a couple of close chances for each team but neither was able to score. It wasn't until about fifteen minutes into the period when Ty Mueller and Jonathan Lekkerimäki headed down a two-on-one where Jonathan Lekkerimäki was able to net his first of the game. After the initial shot from Mueller bounced off a stick, Lekkerimäki scooped it up and dumped it in the back of the Eagles net to extend the Canucks lead to 2. A late high-sticking major to the Eagles, meant Colorado would head into the third period down 3-1, and on the kill.

The Abby Canucks had themselves another big period, looking to close out the game with a win! Despite a scoreless first 9 minutes, Nate Smith came up big and snuck onto the doorstep, jamming home the puck on the powerplay to give the Canucks a 3-goal lead just before the halfway point. A few minutes later, Jonathan Lekkerimäki buried home the rebound to give the Canucks their 5th goal of the game. On a delayed call penalty call to the Eagles, Šilovs headed to the bench for an extra attacker, but the puck found the back of the Canucks empty net anyways to give the Eagles their 2nd of the game. Despite that, the Canucks still came up big with a 5-2 win over the Colorado Eagles to sweep the weekend series.

Abbotsford will continue their homestand next weekend against the Manitoba Moose for their Teddy Bear Toss game, and the following weekend with their Ugly Christmas Sweater Night!

