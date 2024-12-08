P-Bruins Earn Third Straight Victory with Shutout against Penguins

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins earned their third straight victory with a 5-0 shutout against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 21 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. Forwards Vinni Lettieri, Matthew Poitras, and Jeffrey Viel all notched a goal and an assist. Mason Millman recorded two assists, while Georgii Merkulov netted the game-winning goal.

How It Happened

Merkulov hammered a one-timer from the top of the left circle past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:52 remaining in the first period. Lettieri and Millman were credited with the assists.

4:30 into the second period, Viel protected the puck around a defender in the right circle and took it to the cage, where he flipped a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Millman received an assist.

Planted in the slot, Lettieri redirected an Ian Mitchell shot from the point off the right post and across the goal line for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 5:44 left in the second period. Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.

With 1:57 to play in the second frame, Jackson Edward zipped a pass from the left circle across to Poitras in the slot, where he snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 4-0. Riley Tufte received a secondary assist.

Frederic Brunet shook off a defender at the point and fired a shot that ramped off Brett Harrison's stick and into the back of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 7:39 remaining in the third period. Viel received a secondary assist.

Stats

Viel's tally was the team's third shorthanded goal of the season.

Poitras has goals in three consecutive games with five total points in that span.

Lettieri netted his team leading 10th goal of the season.

Harrison notched his first goal of the season.

The P-Bruins allowed a season low three shots on goal in the first period.

Bussi stopped all the 21 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.

The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Providence Bruins improve to 11-10-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, December 11 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

