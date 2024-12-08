Wolves Hold off Griffins 2-1

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a set of three games in three days with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Noel Gunler and Justin Robidas each scored to provide the offense and goaltender Spencer Martin made 33 saves to lift the Wolves to a 2-1 victory. The Wolves took five of a possible six points on the Central Division-leading Griffins during the weekend series.

Special teams played a big role in helping stake the Wolves to a two-goal advantage after one period.

First, Chicago cashed in on the power play when Gunler struck. The forward was camped in front of the Griffins net and banged a rebound of a Ryan Suzuki shot past netminder Jack Campbell. Suzuki and Juha Jaaska earned assists on Gunler's team-high sixth goal of the season.

A penalty seconds later left the Wolves shorthanded but they quickly did damage of their own when Robidas and Domenick Fensore broke into the Grand Rapids zone on an odd-man rush. Fensore fed his teammate with a cross-ice pass and Robidas didn't miss, burying the puck into the back of the net just 13 seconds after Gunler's tally. It marked Robidas' fourth goal of the season and the Wolves' fourth score while shorthanded.

Martin took it from there as he blanked the Griffins until Sheldon Dries spoiled the veteran goalie's shutout bid with :41 remaining.

Campbell (28 saves) took the loss in goal for the Griffins.

Chicago moved to 9-9-2-0 on the season while Grand Rapids fell to 15-7-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Texas to take on the Stars on Friday night (7 p.m.).

