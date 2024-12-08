Abbotsford Canucks Defeat Colorado Eagles 6-1

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks returned home from a 6-game road trip, taking on the Colorado Eagles for the first time at home this season.

Ty Young was back between the pipes tonight, going up against Trent Miner.

Linus Karlsson returned to the lineup after being out with an injury, causing him to missm most of the season. He lined up next to Nils Åman and Tristen Nielsen. Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimäki bookended Ty Mueller, followed by John Stevens, Chase Wouters, and Danila Klimovich. Nate Smith centered Ty Glover and Dino Kambeitz to round out the Canucks offence.

On the backend, Kirill Kudryavtsev paired up with Jett Woo, and Elias Petterson lined up next to Christian Felton. Christian Wolanin and Cole McWard strong armed the defense, to close out the lineup for Rock 'N Roll night!

Tonight's game got off to a rapid start, when Linus Karlsson marked his return to the game, after scoring the first goal just 12 seconds in. Grabbing the rebound after Tristen Nielsen's shot, Karlsson gave the Canucks an early 1-0 lead. Just a minute and a half later, Jonathan Lekkerimäki found himself on the breakaway, deked Miner, and secured his 7th of the season to put the Canucks up 2-0. A few minutes later Chase Wouters dropped the gloves with Tye Felhaber, giving fans another reason to get loud. After successfully killing off a penalty, the Canucks went on to dominate the period. It was Jonathan Lekkerimäki who passed in front to Arshdeep Bains, who went on to score the Canucks third goal of the game. The Eagles were able to respond before the end of the period, when Tye Felhaber snuck one past Ty Young to give them a goal and cut the Canucks lead to 2 before heading back to the room.

A quieter second period, with the shot clock staying low. The Canucks battled through adversity, killing off the only 4 penalties this period, and not allowing the Eagles to get another past Young. Despite only registering 2 shots themselves, Dino Kambeitz was able to light the lamp to restore the Canucks' three-goal lead and secure the only goal of the period. The Canucks headed into the final frame ahead, 4-1.

Looking to secure the win, the Canucks first had to kill off a few penalties. After doing so successfully, the Canucks tried their hand at a powerplay of their own. Just after the halfway mark, Linus Karlsson doubled down, securing his second of the game on the powerplay, giving them a 4-goal lead. Arshdeep Bains' assist on Karlsson's secured him his 100th AHL career point! Just a few minutes later, Jonathan Lekkerimäki also snuck another one past Miner to grab his second of the game, as well as the team's 6th goal of the game.

The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their 6-game homestand with a massive win, defeating the Colorado Eagles 6-1. The teams will go at it against the Eagles tomorrow afternoon for Next Gen Sunday. The Canucks will then pick up again next weekend against the Manitoba Moose, playing their Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.