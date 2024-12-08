Strong Start Leads Canucks To 6-1 Win Over Colorado

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford forward Linus Karlsson notched two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki added two goals, as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 6-1 on Saturday. Abbotsford built a 3-0 lead just 8:42 into the contest, while also holding Colorado 0-for-8 on the power play. Tye Felhaber scored the Eagles lone goal, as Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 29 shots. Rookie netminder Ty Young collected his third win of the season, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

Abbotsford would get out to a quick start, as Karlsson settled a loose puck at the top of the crease and fed it home, giving the Canucks a 1-0 edge just 12 seconds into the contest.

A breakaway from the blueline would see Lekkerimaki beat Miner from the slot, pushing the Canucks advantage to 2-0 at the 1:42 mark of the first period.

A knee-to-knee collision by Chase Wouters on Colorado forward Jayson Megna would force Megna to leave the contest for the remainder of the period. It would also lead to Felhaber dropping the gloves with Wouters, with each player receiving a five-minute major for fighting.

A mishandled puck at the side of the crease would then set up forward Arshdeep Bains to light the lamp from the low slot, stretching Abbotsford's lead to 3-0 with 11:18 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

The Eagles would finally stem the tide when Maros Jedlicka fed a pass to the top of the crease where Felhaber would stuff it home, trimming the deficit to 3-1 at the 17:18 mark. The assist for Jedlicka would mark his first AHL point.

Colorado would fail to connect on the only two power plays of the period and the Canucks headed to the first intermission still on top, 3-1.

The second period would see the Eagles outshoot Abbotsford by a count of 9-2. However, it would be the Canucks who would net the only goal of the middle frame. Forward Dino Kambeitz skated through the left-wing circle before cutting to the top of the crease and feeding the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Kambeitz fourth of the season and gave Abbotsford a 4-1 lead at the 4:59 mark of the second stanza.

Colorado would earn four more chances on the power play in the second period, but would come up dry, sending the Eagles to the second intermission still trailing, 4-1.

The Canucks would expand their lead at the 10:51 mark of the third period, when Karlsson won a net-mouth scramble on the power play to put Abbotsford on top, 5-1.

The scoring would be rounded out when Lekkerimaki stuffed home a loose puck at the top of the crease, giving the Canucks a 6-1 advantage with 6:10 remaining in the contest.

Abbotsford finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play.

