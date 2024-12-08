Laczynski Scores Lucky Launch Goal, Notches Three-Point Night in Silver Knights' Victory Over Stars

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights took down the Texas Stars, 6-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday night for the annual Lucky Launch. Grigori Denisenko notched two goals and an assist, while Tanner Laczynski had two assists and a goal as well. Goaltender Akira Schmid saved 38 of the 40 shots on net.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Laczynski gave the Silver Knights an early lead as he redirected Dysin Mayo's pass into the back of the net, just a minute into the game. Robert Hägg also tallied an assist on the play.

After the Lucky Launch bears were picked up off the ice, Matej Blümel responded with a goal to bring the Stars back even at 1-1.

Late in the first period, Denisenko took back the Knights' lead with a power play goal from the blue line, assisted by Laczynski and Mason Morelli.

Brendan Brisson extended Henderson's lead early in the second frame, with help from Laczynski and Mayo.

Soon after, Denisenko found the net for the second time of the night, this time unassisted, to provide a three-goal cushion.

Under a minute into the final period, Arttu Hyry scored for Texas to cut into the deficit.

Hägg and Matyas Sapovaliv scored back-to-back empty-net goals to secure Henderson's 6-2 win. Sapovaliv was assisted by Denisenko and Joe Fleming on the play.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Dec. 8 | 5 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets

Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7 p.m. | at. San Diego Gulls

Friday, Dec. 13 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners

Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights are back in action tomorrow, Sunday, December 8, for a rematch against the Texas Stars. Fans can purchase tickets to attend here, watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

