Penguins Lose to Bruins in Sunday Matinée

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended their weekend with a 5-0 loss to the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-1-0), playing with 17 skaters from the start of the game, conceded goals in all three periods as Providence swept its three-in-three weekend.

Providence's Georgii Merkulov opened the scoring after being set up by Vinni Lettieri at 7:08 of the first frame.

The Penguins were given their first power play of the game early in the second period, but Jeffrey Viel turned the tables and scored shorthanded.

Vinni Lettieri's redirection from between the hashmarks inched across the goal line at 14:14 of the second stanza for a man-advantage marker that increased the Bruins' lead to three. Four minutes later, Matthew Poitras made it 4-0.

Another power-play goal by Providence - Brett Harrison's first goal of the year - completed the scoring at 12:21 of the third.

Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi posted 21 saves for his second shutout of the season. Penguins netminder Filip Larsson turned away 26 shots in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back at home on Wednesday, Dec. 11 against the Charlotte Checkers. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

