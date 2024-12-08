Stars Drop First Road Game in Henderson

December 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Kyle Capobianco and Henderson Silver Knights' Grigori Denisenko in action

HENDERSON, Nevada- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 6-2 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday in the first-ever meeting between the teams at Lee's Family Forum.

Saturday was the Silver Knights' Teddy Bear Toss and Tanner Laczynski scored 61 seconds into the game to jumpstart the event. Just two minutes after the teddy bears were cleared off the ice, Matej Blümel caught up to a loose puck behind the Henderson defense and poked it past Akira Schmid to tie the game at 1-1. Grigori Denisenko scored a power play goal from the blue line to put Henderson in the lead with 1:46 left in the period.

The Silver Knights added two more goals to their lead in the second period. The first came from a shot over the shoulder of Remi Poirier by Brendan Brisson at 5:01, and the second on a breakaway by Denisenko at 9:47.

Just 59 seconds into the third period Arttu Hyry scored a power play goal on a one-timer from the slot to cut Henderson's lead to two. The Stars outshot the Silver Knights 23-6 in the final frame but could not compete the comeback and gave up consecutive empty net goals from Robert Hagg and Matyas Sapovaliv, respectively.

Schmid earned the win for the Silver Knights with a season-high 38 saves on 40 shots. Poirier was given the loss and gave up four goals on 26 shots.

The Stars will return to Lee's Family Forum Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CT for a rematch against the Silver Knights. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

