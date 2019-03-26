Grizzlies Add Lewis and Lagrone as Road Trip Continues

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles have announced the additions of forward Ty Lewis and Defenseman Duggie Lagrone to the roster.

Lewis has been assigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Eagles. Lewis has 8 goals and 11 assists in 51 games for Colorado this season. Lewis turned 21 earlier this month and has a history of being a quality scorer. He had 44 goals and 56 assists for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2017-2018 season. In 4 seasons with the Wheat Kings, Lewis had 84 goals and 107 assists. Lewis will be wearing number 16 for Utah.

Lagrone signed an Amateur Tryout for the Grizzlies as he previously played his college hockey at SUNY-Geneseo. In 2 seasons there, Lagrone had 13 goals and 39 assists. Lagrone is 24 years old and was born in Plano, Texas. Lagrone will be wearing number 6 for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are currently on a 7 game road trip. Both Lewis and Lagrone are on the roster for the March 27th game at Wichita. The Grizzlies return home for Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 6th at 7:00 pm and April 7th at 1:00 pm. Utah has qualified for the postseason for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. Lewis and Lagrone need to appear in 5 games each to be eligible for the postseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.