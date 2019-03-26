Blackhawks Draft Pick Jack Ramsey Signs ATO with Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Jack Ramsey to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

Ramsey, 23, served as an assistant captain for the University of Minnesota in 2018-19, finishing his senor season with three goals and one assist in 38 games. Over his four-year career with the Golden Gophers, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward from Chanhassen, Minn. compiled eight goals and 16 assists in 143 total NCAA contests, helping his team capture back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season Championships in 2016 and 2017.

A seventh round draft pick of the Blackhawks (No. 208 overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Ramsey spent two seasons with Penticton of the British Columbia Hockey League from 2013 to 2015, leading the Vees to a BCHL title in 2015.

The Fuel continue a season-long homestand this weekend with three critical games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, beginning with a showdown against Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night. The Cincinnati Cyclones visit the Circle City on Saturday, before Indy wraps up a three-in-three series against Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

