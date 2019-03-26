Tomas Sholl Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 18-24. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Sholl went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances against last week.

The 24-year-old recorded 38 saves in a 7-2 win at Orlando on Tuesday and stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory at Rapid City on Saturday.

A native of Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl leads the ECHL"with a .931 save percentage, ranks second with a 2.19 goals-against average and is tied for third with 24 wins.

Sholl has appeared in 54 career ECHL"games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 38-11-3 with seven shutouts, a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936. He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

