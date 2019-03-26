ECHL Transactions - March 26
March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 26, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Sean Campbell, D
Florida:
Shane Walsh, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Filip Pyrochta, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Zach Magwood, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Hugo Roy, F assigned by Milwaukee
Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence
Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Mitch Jones, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Knodel, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D loaned to Rochester
Delete Judd Peterson, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Alex Tonge, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Greenville:
Delete Thomas Ebbing, F loaned to Laval
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jack Ramsey, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Stockton
Delete Jared VanWormer, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Tulsa:
Delete Charlie Sampair, F recalled by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Josh Henke, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Marchment, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Wheeling:
Add Lucas Kohls, F signed contract, released from ATO
Add Phil Johansson, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Phil Johansson, D placed on reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
