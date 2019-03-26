ECHL Transactions - March 26

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 26, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Sean Campbell, D

Florida:

Shane Walsh, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Filip Pyrochta, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Zach Magwood, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Hugo Roy, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Mitch Jones, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Knodel, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D loaned to Rochester

Delete Judd Peterson, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Alex Tonge, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Greenville:

Delete Thomas Ebbing, F loaned to Laval

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jack Ramsey, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Stockton

Delete Jared VanWormer, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Tulsa:

Delete Charlie Sampair, F recalled by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Josh Henke, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Marchment, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Wheeling:

Add Lucas Kohls, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Phil Johansson, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Phil Johansson, D placed on reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

