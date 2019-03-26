Tulsa's Perfetto Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Stephen Perfetto of the Tulsa Oilers has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 18-24.

Perfetto scored three goals and added three assists for six points as the Oilers won a pair of games at Wichita.

The 27-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 6-5 win on?Saturday and posted a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory on?Sunday.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Perfetto has 23 points (6g-17a) in 16 games with Tulsa this season while adding two points (1g-1a) in 14 games with San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

Perfetto has recorded 142 points (49g-93a) in 150 career ECHL games with Tulsa and Alaska and has tallied nine points (4g-5a) in 41 career games with San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Perfetto had 62 points (27g-35a) in 152 career games at Lake Superior State University.

On behalf of Stephen Perfetto, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Steven McParland, Idaho (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Mathew Thompson, Indy (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Dajon Mingo (Jacksonville), Greg Betzold (Kansas City), Ben Duffy (Norfolk), Adam Schmidt (Reading), Jordan?Samuels-Thomas (South Carolina), Dylan?Sadowy (Toledo), Zac Lynch (Wheeling) and Jakob Stukel (Wichita).

