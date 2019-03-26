Everblades Sign Alex Tonge to Amateur Tryout Contract

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Alex Tonge to an amateur tryout contract (ATO), Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Tonge brings four years of NCAA Division I experience to the Everblades.

Tonge, 23, averaged almost a point per game at Robert Morris University, posting 138 points on 56 goals and 82 assists in 146 career contests. After tabbing only 11 points (11a) as a freshman in 2015-16, Tonge quadrupled his output in his sophomore season and racked up 44 points (20g-24a). He matched that point output as a junior on the way to being named to the All-Atlantic Hockey Association Third Team.

Tonge, a 5-foot-10, 172-pound left winger, led the Colonials in scoring as a senior in 2018-19 with 39 points (19g-20a). His third straight season of 35-plus points earned him All-AHA Second Team honors and put him in the top 10 for career scoring among active NCAA players at the time of that accolade.

Prior to his college career, Tongue played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Kingston Voyageurs. He totaled 156 points (63g-93a) in 157 games with the Voyageurs and finished in the top 10 in league scoring in each of his last two seasons. He tabbed 72 points (29g-43a) in 2013-14 and 69 points (28g-41a) in 2014-15.

The Everblades start a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday at Hertz Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

-

Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

Images from this story



Alex Tonge with Robert Morris

(Robert Morris Athletics)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.