Gladiators Get Four from the AHL

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the Providence Bruins have reassigned defenseman Joel Messner while the Nashville Predators have loaned defenseman Filip Pyrochta and forward Zach Magwood from Milwaukee. In addition, forward Hugo Roy has been assigned to the team from the AHL's Admirals.

Messner, 25, returns to Atlanta where he has notched 10 points (3g, 7a) in 20 games and was named the team's alternate captain earlier this season. With the Lorette, AB native in the lineup this season, the Gladiators have a 17-2-2 record. The rookie defender has appeared in 29 games in the AHL for the P-Bruins amassing six points (1g, 5a) this year.

Pyrochta, re-joins the Gladiators after a month stint with the Admirals of the AHL. The Czech Republic native has registered five points (2g, 3a) and a plus-seven rating with the Gladiators this season. In 30 games with Milwaukee, the first-year North American pro has posted four assists in 30 games played.

Magwood, 20, has dressed in 44 games for the Admirals this season and accumulated 12 points (4g,8 a) and a plus-eight rating. The rookie forward has earned two assists in five games played for the Gladiators over two separate stops down with Atlanta.

Roy (pronounced "wa'), 21, scored an assist in three games with Milwaukee to start his pro career after finishing his collegiate season with Concordia University of Canadian college hockey. The Fleurimont, PQ native engineered 26 points (19g, 7a) in 28 games at Concordia of USports this year prior to turning pro. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center collected 107 points (55g, 52a) in 132 games during his final two seasons in the QMJHL for the Sherbrooke Phoenix while serving as the team's captain. The rookie forward set a career high in goals (34) and points (60) in 68 games during the 2016-17 season for the Phoenix.

Additionally, forwards Joe Widmar, Luke Stork and Jared Ross as well as defenseman Sean Campbell have been released from their contracts.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, March 27th, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:35 pm. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.