Steelheads Host Pennant Giveaway, Open Final Homestand this Wednesday

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Fans will be treated to one more giveaway night and the final beer discount of the regular season when the Idaho Steelheads host the Rapid City Rush beginning this Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads open the final homestand of the season with the final $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. Fans can extend their happy hour plans with cheap bear and hockey with $2 Bud Light through the end of the second intermission during the game. With the rest of the homestand coming on weekends, this is the final discounted beer night of the season.

In addition, Friday night treats fans to the final giveaway night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive free Steelheads pennants, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho. This is also the final giveaway night of the regular season.

The Steelheads have four home games remaining in the 2018-19 regular season, including three this weekend on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday against the Rapid City Rush. The Steelheads sit in first place in the Mountain Division with six games remaining and are on the hunt for their first division title since 2014-15.

Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. for all three games this weekend, and tickets are available by calling the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM as well as 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL.TV.

Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will be available in the coming weeks, so follow idahosteelheads.com to see when tickets go on sale. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are available for the rest of the 2018-19 season. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

