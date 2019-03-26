Swamp Rabbits Unveil New Jerseys for 2019-20 Season

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - In celebration of the organization's tenth anniversary in the Upstate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will don a new look starting with the 2019-2020 season. A refreshed home and away jersey, plus the addition of an orange alternate uniform, will be worn next season.

Hockey returned to Greenville in 2010 under the Road Warriors moniker after the relocation of the Johnstown Chiefs. Following the conclusion of the 2014-15 season, the team was rebranded under the Swamp Rabbits name, in honor of the famous 22-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail that runs through the Upstate.

The new jersey set showcases a clean, professional look that will usher in a new era of Swamp Rabbits hockey, focused on a renewed tradition of excellence on ice, and a strong, fashionable complementary color combination of midnight blue and copper that will be easy for fans to identify their favorite hockey team on a nightly basis, whether watching from the home comfort of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, or while watching the team on the road on ECHL.TV.

"We are excited about rolling out a classic, clean look to our jerseys for next season," said Swamp Rabbits president and CEO, Steve Donner. "The new design gives the team a clean, dynamic look and provides enough change for the team to modify its look with new local ownership."

"The team and the brand will feel more like our own and it's a tremendous way to help celebrate our tenth anniversary season. I think our players and fans will love the look."

The jerseys, designed by team creative director Ian Farrell, stay true to the original design, but update and streamline the base design for the future of hockey in the Upstate.

"We wanted to create a jersey set that had a consistent design and that helped lead us into our tenth anniversary season with a fresh look," said Farrell. "The addition of an orange alternate uniform is new to our franchise and I believe our fans will absolutely love it."

"Orange has been a primary color of ours since the rebrand to the Swamp Rabbits name in 2015 and we felt it was time to showcase how strong of a look and feel that it has on a sweater."

Gone are the orange "apron straps" on the white jerseys. Both the blue and white jerseys showcase the full logo with the official team wordmark, as opposed to different designs on the previous set of uniforms. And new for the 2019-20 season is an orange-base alternate jersey with the alternate skating rabbit logo prominently featured on the front.

The jerseys are set to make their debut in the 2019-20 season.

