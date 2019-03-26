Thomas Ebbing Called up by Laval Rocket
March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Swamp Rabbits forward Thomas Ebbing is making his return to the AHL. The Laval Rocket, AHL affiliate of the Montréal Canadièns, called Ebbing up on Tuesday, and will join the team immediately on a professional tryout agreement.
The Michigan native spent 45 games with the Rocket last season after a four-year career at Michigan State University, and a quick stint with the Brampton Beast, and will be reunited with the organization after a year's absence. With the Rocket last year, Ebbing posted a goal and four assists.
Ebbing, 24, started the 2018-19 season in Fort Wayne, but was acquired by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on November 6 and has been a valuable center since. 29 of his 34 pro points have come in a Greenville sweater.
He enters a particularly productive period lately for the Swamp Rabbits, having posted two goals and an assist in the past three games, and six points in March overall. He is tied for fifth in team scoring.
Ebbing's pro status was projected back in his USHL days with the Chicago Steel, having been selected to take part in the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 2013 in his home state of Michigan. He parlayed that experience into being a productive playmaker and defensive centerman in his collegiate career with the Spartans.
