Super Bowl Trophy Appearance Highlights Promotion Packed Weekend for Railers

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders® (@NYIslanders), announced today two promotion packed games scheduled at the DCU Center this Saturday and Sunday as the Railers continue their push towards the Kelly Cup playoffs.

With just four regular season home games remaining, the Railers have some exciting promotions lined up at the DCU Center including two games this weekend.

Saturday, March 30 - BIG GAME SATURDAY! - A special appearance by the NE Patriots Street Team and the Super Bowl Trophy from 6-8pm as the Railers will wear a NE Football Specialty jersey presented by Lundgren Honda to benefit the March of Dimes. In addition, Pat the Patriot will be on hand with an appearance by Patriots alum and 3X Super Bowl Champion Matt Chatham. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the second intermission. Puck drop is at 7pm vs. the Brampton Beast!

Sunday, March 31 - KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY - The first 3,000 fans (all ages) will receive a Railers HC team photo presented by Jimmy John's. Stick around after the game for a postgame full team autograph session. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes 4 ticket and 4 beers or 4 tickets and 4 sodas/popcorns starting at just $60! Puck drops at 3pm vs. the Brampton Beast!

Individual tickets to a Railers game start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

