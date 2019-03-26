Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday.

Point, 21, returns to the Steelheads following seven appearances with AHL Texas this season, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage through four stints most recently beginning on March 16. The North Bay, Ont., native has played 13 games with the Steelheads this season, recording a 5-2-2 record with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He was drafted 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2016 NHL Draft.

