Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars
March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday.
Point, 21, returns to the Steelheads following seven appearances with AHL Texas this season, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage through four stints most recently beginning on March 16. The North Bay, Ont., native has played 13 games with the Steelheads this season, recording a 5-2-2 record with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He was drafted 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Steelheads open a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Mar. 27 against the Rapid City Rush. Tickets are available by calling the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com.
Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will be available in the coming weeks, so follow idahosteelheads.com to see when tickets go on sale. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are available for the rest of the 2018-19 season. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
