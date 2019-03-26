Trevor Yates Returned to Wheeling

March 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two roster moves, which both take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forward Renars Krastenbergs and have assigned forward Trevor Yates to the Nailers.

Krastenbergs, 20, earns the first recall of his rookie season, as he ranks third on the Nailers with 41 points in 57 games. Renars made his professional debut on opening night, dishing out two assists against the Norfolk Admirals. The Jelgava, Latvia native achieved another career milestone less than one month later, when he tallied his first career goal in a 5-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Krastenbergs' best run of the year saw him accumulate at least one point in 11 of 13 games, starting with a two-goal performance against the Fort Wayne Komets, which included the game winning goal. Renars signed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prior to the season, after playing two years of junior hockey with the OHL's Oshawa Generals.

Yates, 24, appeared in four games during his recent recall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Penguins acquired Trevor in an AHL trade with the Grand Rapids Griffins, then assigned him to Wheeling, where he excelled with 14 points in 14 games. The Beaconsfield, Quebec native recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on March 3rd, then scored three goals for a standard hat trick on March 6th - both against Fort Wayne. Yates has totaled 21 points in 47 games between the AHL and ECHL during his rookie season. Prior to turning pro, Trevor played four years of college hockey at Cornell University.

The Nailers will play two home games this weekend on Friday at 7:05 against Fort Wayne, then Sunday at 3:05 against Kalamazoo. Friday's game is a Frosty Friday, and Sunday is First Responders Appreciation Night, which also features a team poster giveaway and a full team autograph session. Another exciting upcoming promotion is Fan Appreciation Night on April 6th, when all tickets are $10. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.